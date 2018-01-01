Dawson's Creek stars reunite for show's 20th anniversary

Dawson's Creek stars Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, and James Van Der Beek have reunited to mark the 20th anniversary of the hit show's launch.

Entertainment Weekly editors brought the actors together for the first time since the teen drama ended in 2003 to reminisce about their breakout roles on the TV series, which helped to turn them into household names.

They were also joined by supporting cast members Busy Phillips, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Mary Beth Peil for the trip down memory lane, and the get-together reminded Van Der Beek, who portrayed titular character Dawson Leery, of what attracted him to the show in the first place.

"I remember loving the script," he said. "I remember thinking everyone was amazing. All the actors were perfectly cast."

The coming-of-age story line hit particularly close to home for Katie, because she was just 19 when she landed the role of tomboy Joey Potter.

"When we first started, I was still a teenager, and it was nice to read a script that felt like expressed things that I was still trying to understand for myself," she explained in a behind-the-scenes interview for People TV.

It's that sentiment which struck a chord with fans for years: "I loved that we were able to get in there in those formative years for people," Michelle shared to Entertainment Weekly. "That's why people, I think, are so connected to it. When something affects you while you were growing up, it kind of stays in there forever. When you're so permeable and open and trying to figure out who you are and what's going on, whatever reaches you in those moments really becomes part of you."

Her character, reformed bad girl Jen Lindley, met an unfortunate end in the sixth and final series, and Michelle's mother didn't hesitate to point that out when she learned of the anniversary chat.

"I was saying to my mum, 'I'm on my way to a reunion,'" Michelle recalled, "and she said, 'But you can't do that, you're dead!'"

The four-time Oscar nominee almost missed out on her big break, as Katherine Heigl was among the producers' favourites to play Lindley.

Dawson's Creek creator Kevin Williamson revealed pilot director Steve Miner had brought Katherine in to audition, and although it went well, they didn't think she was quite the right fit.

"She looked slightly older, I think, at that time, or something," Kevin told the magazine. "Even though she was younger, I just think she was more mature."

Katherine, who is actually almost two years older than Michelle, ended up making a name for herself in sci-fi series Roswell, which debuted more than a year after Dawson's Creek premiered in 1998.