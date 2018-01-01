Selena Gomez returning to WE Day California

Selena Gomez will return to WE Day California for the sixth time next month (Apr18) alongside her friend Jennifer Aniston and Morgan Freeman.

Lily Collins, Dierks Bentley, The Chainsmokers, Nicole Richie, Martin Sheen, and Henry Winkler will also attend the event at The Forum in Inglewood in California on 19 April (18).

The Come and Get It hitmaker hosted the WE Day in 2017, but this year John Stamos will take lead of the show.

The WE Day event was founded by activists Craig and Marc Kielburger as a way to motivate and inspire young people to make positive changes in society and volunteer.

"I'm constantly inspired by the determination in every single student at WE Day - the energy they bring is unforgettable," Gomez says. "This is my sixth WE Day and I can't wait to share words of encouragement with thousands of young leaders who have accomplished so much worth celebrating.

"This generation is changing the world and I'm humbled to be a part of this special day with them."

Crail Kielburger adds, "We are surrounded by youth of the WE generation - a generation that is tuned-in to the needs of their community both globally and locally.

"They have committed to choosing hope, optimism, empathy and courage over fear, division, apathy and intolerance. We are honoured to celebrate young people from over 875 schools and youth groups from across California, who have joined together to make a difference and prove that you are never too young to change the world."

The WE Day Special will air in August on American network ABC.