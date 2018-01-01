Fan turns down Michael B. Jordan's retainer offer

A Michael B. Jordan fan has turned down the actor's offer to pay to fix her retainer after snapping it while marvelling at his Black Panther physique.

Teenage Twitter user @pixyrue snapped the wire on her retainer clenching her teeth while watching one of Jordan's shirtless scenes in the Marvel blockbuster, and her orthodontist shared the funny news in a post on social media.

The anecdote read, "one of my patients came in for an emergency visit, because she snapped the wire on her retainer watching the movie when MBJ took his shirt off she clenched her teeth so f**king hard she snapped it."

The girl, named Sophia Robb, decided to use the story to try and get Michael's attention online, and her dream came true earlier this month (Mar18), when he responded with the generous gesture.

"@pixyrue since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers let me know if I can replace them," he wrote.

Michael has since revealed the devotee, who is based in the San Francisco Bay area of California, declined his offer, despite his repeated attempts to help her out, so he is instead trying to find another way to show he cares.

"I talked to her through DM (direct message) a few times," he tells People.com. "I offered to pay for it (her retainer) and she graciously declined a couple times.

"She just said it would totally be worth it if she got a chance to meet me one day if I was ever in the Bay, and that she would love to take a picture with me."

However, Sophia may be waiting a while for the face-to-face request, as Jordan is currently busy filming the Creed sequel, reprising his role as boxer Adonis Creed.

"I'm still trying to figure out what I can do to surprise her. I'm not sure the next time I'll be in the Bay," Michael explains. "It was a pretty funny story. Definitely want to do something to help her out."