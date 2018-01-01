Jessica Chastain is 'bothered' by nudity in American cinema

Jessica Chastain is campaigning for less nudity in American cinema because she fears much of it is "victimisation".

The Zero Dark Thirty actress has no problem with actors stripping off for the cameras, unless it is not their full decision to do so.

"I have no issues with nudity, especially in a lot of European cinema that I adore, but I find that, in American cinema, the idea of nudity has always bothered me," she tells Vulture. "For me, I'm uncomfortable with nudity when it feels like it's not the person's decision to be naked, when it's something that has been put upon them."

"In a way, I see that as like a victimisation," she adds. "It trains an audience that exploiting someone in their body should be normal for nudity, when I think the opposite. When people are completely in control of their decisions, that is a really exciting thing. I love the human form - male nudity, female nudity, I'm all about it."

In 2006, Chastain starred alongside Al Pacino in a theatre production of Oscar Wilde's Salome, in which she had to perform a dance in the nude. After researching the role, she felt it was appropriate to strip down for it.

"I had to get to that place where, for me, it was my decision," she continues. "The more I researched and read about the other versions of the play, I learned about how scandalous it was... and I read a book called Sisters of Salome which talked about what it meant to dance naked."

"What is that power?" she adds. "What is that freedom? Even the idea of the Salem witch trials, when you think of the young girls dancing naked... what is so scary to society about that kind of female sexual freedom. I realised that there's power in that to harness, so learning all of that stuff actually made me feel it was important for the character that there was nudity."