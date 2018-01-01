Changing production schedule forced Reba McEntire to swim away from Titanic role

Country legend Reba McEntire pulled out of negotiations to appear in hit blockbuster Titanic because she tired of filmmakers' ever-changing production schedule.

The veteran singer was billed to portray American socialite Molly Brown, a real-life passenger on the doomed voyage, in director James Cameron's 1997 movie, but she ended up turning down the role due to scheduling conflicts.

Kathy Bates went on to play Molly in the classic film, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Reba has since revealed she tried desperately to make the shoot work around her tour plans, but when producers kept changing their filming dates, she had had enough - and she wasn't going to mess her concert crew around any further.

"I turned it down because they kept moving my schedule, and we had arenas booked," she tells TasteofCountry.com. "And then I had 75 people on payroll out there, and we were doing concerts, concerts, concerts, three or four a weekend. And they (producers) would say, 'OK, we need you for these three months.' We said, 'OK.'"

"We were pretty much telling everybody, 'We're just gonna be gone these three months,'" Reba recalls, "and then they'd say, 'Oh, not these three months, these three months.'

"The arenas were getting booked up, and we were promoting ourselves and our own shows. And so finally, I just had to say, 'Guys, this is not working,' and I pulled out."

Landing the Titanic role would have given Reba's acting career a huge boost, after she made her big screen debut in 1990's Tremors. She has since gone on to appear in a number of movies and TV shows, including her own sitcom, the Golden Globe-nominated Reba, and she also starred in the Broadway revival of Annie Get Your Gun in 2001.