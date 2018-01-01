Heather Locklear 'taking it one day at a time' after leaving rehab

Heather Locklear is reportedly taking it "one day at a time" as rebuilds her life following a brief stint in rehab after her arrest last month (Feb18).

The former Dynasty star was arrested for felony domestic violence and three charges of misdemeanour battery on a peace officer after police arrived at her home in February following reports of a dispute with her boyfriend Chris Heisser, allegedly yelling expletives, striking officers and threatening to shoot them when they tried to put her in custody.

Locklear was later charged with four counts of battery on a sheriff's officer and one count of obstructing an officer, and made the decision to enter a treatment facility following the scandal.

She's now home, a source told Entertainment Tonight, and is also back with Heisser - despite her family apparently being keen for her to end the volatile relationship.

"Heather came out of rehab and went straight back into the arms of Chris Heisser," the insider told the website. "They are like oil and water, fighting nonstop. Her family wants to see her focus on her health and sobriety and once that's in place, she can then start fresh with a new man... Right now, Heather is sober and she is in therapy. She is taking it one day at a time."

Locklear's decision to rekindle her romance with Heisser is also said to have caused issues with her 20-year-old daughter Ava, whose father is the actress' Bon Jovi star ex-husband Richie Sambora.

"Ava is hurt and angry that her mother is taking steps backwards (by going back to Heisser)," the source continued. "Ava is coping as she always does because she has no choice... Ava deals with a lot of anxiety."

Locklear is scheduled to appear in court on 13 April.