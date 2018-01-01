Scarlett Johansson to star in Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit

Scarlett Johansson is set to take a lead role in upcoming film Jojo Rabbit.

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is currently putting the cast together for his new World War II film, which will tell the story of a 10-year-old German boy who, ridiculed by his peers and misunderstood by his mother, can't quite figure out how to fit in.

As the naive young boy struggles to understand his place in an increasingly Fascist regime, he resorts to an imaginary friend who can offer advice and help him cope.

According to Variety, Johansson is in final talks to take on the role of the mother, who is struggling to understand her son and the challenges he is facing.

Waititi will play an imaginary Adolf Hitler in the film, who will be an invention of the boy, as he is missing his father and is also confused by Nazi propaganda.

Producers are currently conducting a search for a young child to play the boy. No other casting details have been announced but shooting on the film is set to kick off in the spring (18).

Jojo Rabbit will mark a change of direction for Johansson, who has appeared in numerous fantasy and superhero films recently. She played the lead role in 2017's Ghost in the Shell and Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in a string of Marvel movies, including the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

The 33-year-old star has also voiced one of the characters in Wes Anderson's latest film Isle of Dogs and is lined-up to headline a film about Zelda Fitzgerald.

While New Zealand-born director and screenwriter Waititi, who penned the script for Jojo Rabbit and will also produce the film, has recently wrapped on TV movie, What We Do in the Shadows - an adaptation of his 2014 film.