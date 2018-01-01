Chrissy Metz didn't want to make 'ridiculous television' on American Idol

Chrissy Metz is glad her American Idol audition failed, because she didn't want to make "ridiculous television".

Prior to landing her career-making role on U.S. TV drama This Is Us, the 37-year-old actress tried out for the TV talent show back in 2007. She never got past the first audition, but Chrissy is actually thankful that she didn't find success on the programme.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Chrissy admitted that she wasn't a fan of the way the show "exploits" people's back stories.

"I get it, they’re trying to make stories and they’re trying to invest the audience into these characters, and I understand the whole scope of everything," she said. "I understand what they’re doing. And I was like, 'Oh, I can sort of see that and I want to be that girl... Like, if you don’t dig it, you don’t like my voice, I’ll just keep it moving.'

"It was like, 'Oh, how else can we kind of jab?' And I was like, 'Don’t. You’re not ready because I’m gonna jab right back.' Or, I’m just gonna leave because, of course, that’s not the purpose of me going. I didn’t want to make ridiculous TV. I wanted to, you know, be respected as a singer."

However, Chrissy doesn't regret her decision to audition for the show.

"It was actually a really great experience," the former talent agent told Extra. "I’m glad that I showed up for myself and sat in a stadium for eight hours… I was like, ‘I’m committed. I’m gonna see it through.'"

And she remains convinced that her failure on the show contributed to her path to success as a whole, explaining: "If it wasn’t the right path, that’s cool - I would have never had This Is Us. It is all written in the stars - I believe. It happened exactly the way that it was supposed to."