Emily Blunt has to be 'really careful' following criticism over citizenship joke

Emily Blunt is now very careful about what she says after receiving backlash in 2015 for joking about regretting her U.S. citizenship.

The British actress came under fire in 2015 for saying she feared she had made "a terrible mistake" while watching a political debate between Republican presidential hopefuls, including now U.S. President Donald Trump, just weeks after she had become an American citizen.

The Devil Wears Prada star subsequently apologised to anyone who was offended by her "offhand" joke, and she admits she has become more cautious about what she says as a result of the controversy because she'd rather avoid angering members of the public.

"It was a fairly innocuous joke because, you know, where I’m from we poke fun at our public figures... I think I wasn’t quite American enough to be able to say that," she told London's ES magazine. "I have to be really careful now. Certain subjects, I just can’t. Because I’m also someone who loathes getting in trouble. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve loathed getting in trouble."

In 2016, Emily and her husband John Krasinski, who have daughters Hazel, four, and Violet, 21 months, relocated from the West Coast to Brooklyn in New York.

The 35-year-old admitted Los Angeles felt "alien" to her and she prefers the "wonderfully supportive" community in Brooklyn, which feels more like her London hometown.

"Brooklyn’s kind of amazing, I’m not gonna lie," she gushed. "It’s a strange, utopian, fabulous world. John and I have become institutionalised; we just stay in Brooklyn now. The people are cool, we walk everywhere. The restaurants are fabulous and everyone has a stroller. So we fit right in."

The couple, who are co-starring in horror A Quiet Place, also don't get bothered on the street as a lot of famous people live in the neighbourhood.

"They just let you be who you want to be," she explained. "There’s a tenacity and energy here. There’s a hardiness you need as well to live in New York, simply because of the conditions alone. You gotta have your wits about you. It’s similar to London and how I grew up."