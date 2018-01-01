Drew Barrymore plotting movie collaboration with Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are open to collaborating on another movie together.

The Charlie's Angels actress has co-starred alongside the funnyman in a trio of romantic comedies; 1998's The Wedding Singer, 2004's 50 First Dates, and 2014's Blended. While they are planning to work together again, Drew has now admitted that they are still throwing around ideas about what they could do next.

"Adam and I text all the time about our next thing, and we're like, 'We're so fat. We're so old. What the f**k?'" she said on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night (28Mar18). "Like, literally, the last thing I suggested to him was like, 'On Golden Pond?' I'd just watched it on a Korean flight home."

On Golden Pond is a 1981 drama starring Katharine Hepburn and Henry Fonda as an ageing couple who spend their summers in a vacation home by the idyllic Golden Pond.

Host Andy Cohen and Drew's Santa Clarita Diet co-star Timothy Olyphant seemed excited about that idea, but the 43-year-old said she would like to do a movie like 1987 comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles, and she would play John Candy's character, Del Griffith.

Even though they might not have a set plan, the duo are determined to find another project in order to keep up with tradition.

"Adam and I have done a movie every 10 years, three decades in a row. You cannot mess with that," she insisted. "We will do our 10-year at 40. We just haven't figured out what it is yet."

During the show, she was also asked about the possibility of a sequel to 1982 sci-fi hit E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, which launched her to stardom as a child, but she assured viewers that director Steven Spielberg wasn't interested in the idea back then.

"He never wanted to make them because he felt like what he did was just as it should be," she said. "He said, 'No, we're never going to make a sequel. It's just as it is.' And that was his philosophy, so who was I to ever question it?"