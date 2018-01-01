NEWS Tiffany Haddish 'signed non-disclosure agreement' after Beyonce biting incident Newsdesk Share with :







Tiffany Haddish signed a non-disclosure agreement over the Beyonce biting scandal.



The Girls Trip actress sparked a Hollywood manhunt after claiming an unnamed actress bit the Single Ladies singer "in the face" at a party they both attended last year (17), with fans around the globe desperately trying to unmask the culprit.



However, Tiffany insisted that she won't be the one outing the person responsible.



“NDAs are real, so I’m not saying s**t about nothing,” she told People.



Actresses such as Jennifer Lawrence and Gwyneth Paltrow have been in the frame since the accusation was made, while Lena Dunham took to Twitter on Tuesday (27Mar) to protest her own innocence. Yet Tiffany has grown frustrated by the monumental interest in her anecdote, adamant that there are more important things in the world to be worrying about.



"People should be focusing on the real issues at hand, like did you do your taxes? Because taxes is due real soon," the 38-year-old told her fans via an Instagram Live video. "Can your children read and write? Have you been working with them on their reading and their writing? Is your house clean? That’s what we need to be focusing on. But y’all wanna know, everybody’s going crazy about who bit Beyonce."



According to reporters at TMZ, multiple sources have alleged that Tiffany previously named the mystery actress as Alien vs. Predator star Sanaa Lathan.



"The story goes ... Sanaa was talking to Jay in a way that made Bey uncomfortable. Beyonce went over to Sanaa who brushed off any insinuation of inappropriate conduct and then gave her a jokey bite," the insider told the publication. "Tiffany told Beyonce she was going to kick Sanaa's a**, but Bey told her to let it go."



Sanaa took to Twitter to deny the claims, posting "Y'all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would've have been a love bite."

