Roseanne Barr: 'Trump phone call was most exciting thing ever!'

Receiving a personal phone call from U.S. President Donald Trump was the "most exciting thing ever" for actress Roseanne Barr as she celebrated the success of her sitcom revival.

The comedienne's Roseanne show returned to American TV on Tuesday (27Mar18) for the first time in 21 years, drawing an impressive 18.2 million viewers - more than those who had originally tuned in to watch the 1997 series finale.

Barr reprised her role as the titular Connor family matriarch for the TV comeback, portraying a fervent Republican and Trump supporter who agrees to disagree with Democratic members of her family.

The storyline and the success of the revamped Roseanne premiere earned the veteran actress and real-life Trump voter a call from the nation's leader on Wednesday (28Mar18).

"It was pretty exciting, I'll tell you that much," an overjoyed Roseanne told breakfast show Good Morning America. "They said, 'Hold please, for the President of the United States of America,' and it was about the most exciting thing ever, and it was just very, very sweet of him to congratulate us."

The 65-year-old star refused to divulge exactly what the old friends discussed, but revealed she was more than happy to indulge the President in his obsession with ratings.

"We talked about a lot of things and he's just happy for me," she shared. "I've known him for many years, and he's done a lot of nice things for me over the years, and so it was just a friendly conversation about work and television and ratings!

"He really understands ratings and how they measure things, and that's kinda been an interest of mine for a long time, but I'm just over the moon at the support of the Roseanne family, the Connors, and people liking our show.

"All the cast, we just celebrate together... we're all really happy."

The rebooted Roseanne reunited Barr with her on-screen family, including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Michael Fishman. The original show ran for nine seasons from 1988 to 1997.