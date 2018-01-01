Chris Evans slams newswoman over Twitter attack on student

Captain America Chris Evans has put a Fox News host on blast after she attacked one of the March for Our Lives student masterminds for complaining about failing to get into his chosen universities.

David Hogg told TMZ he had been rejected from top colleges, including the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), despite his good grades and his activism.

After reading the news, Laura Ingraham tweeted: "David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA (Grade Point Average)... totally predictable given acceptance rates)."

Her post angered Evans, who jumped to the defence of the teenager, writing: "What is the purpose of this tweet? What is wrong with you? Are you actually proud of this? Regardless of your political beliefs and motivations, THIS is how you choose to present yourself? You must be so sad, angry and scared."

Hogg is also refusing to let Ingraham's ill-advised tweet get him down and he has listed her show's advertisers, while suggesting fellow students and their parents start a boycott.

The newswoman has now apologised to Hogg after advertisers, like Nutrish and TripAdvisor, started bailing on her popular show.

"Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA incl. @DavidHogg111," she tweeted. "On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland."

Hogg, who is among the student survivors of last month's (Feb18) Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting massacre in Florida, has also been invited to return to her show. He appeared shortly after the tragedy to discuss student rights and gun violence in schools.