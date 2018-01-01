Amal Clooney working to free jailed journalists

George Clooney's wife Amal has joined the legal team representing two jailed Myanmar journalists.

Reuters writers Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested in December (17) following accusations suggesting they had violated the country's Official Secrets Act, while reporting on the massacre of 10 Rohingya men and boys in Rakhine State.

Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations, Hau Do Suan, has previously stated they were arrested for "illegally possessing confidential government documents", and not for reporting on the news.

If convicted, the pair faces up to 14 years in prison, but Amal Clooney is working to win the journalists their freedom.

"Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are being prosecuted simply because they reported the news," a statement from the human rights attorney reads. "I have reviewed the case file and it is clear beyond doubt that the two journalists are innocent and should be released immediately. Yet they have been denied bail and face 14 years in prison.

"The outcome of this case will tell us a lot about Myanmar's commitment to the rule of law and freedom of speech."

Amal returned to work last year (17) after welcoming twins Ella and Alexander in June (17) and she is currently working on a number of high profile cases, including an attempt to prosecute members of terrorist group ISIS for sex crimes.

She has also been involved in a many philanthropic efforts with her husband of late - the Clooney's donated $500,000 (GBP356,000) in support of the March For Our Lives protest, which took place in Washington, D.C. on Saturday (24Mar18).

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman opened fire and killed 17 people in February (18), were behind the protest, which was aimed at forcing politicians to change gun laws in the U.S.

The couple also marched with the activists.