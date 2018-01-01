Fourth woman accuses Ed Westwick of rape

A fourth woman has officially accused actor Ed Westwick of rape.

Haley Freedman has filed a police report against the former Gossip Girl star, according to Us Weekly, and her representative tells the publication she will be meeting with the Los Angeles District Attorney next week (beg02Apr18).

Westwick was first accused of rape in November (17) by actress Kristina Cohen, who claimed he sexually assaulted her at his Hollywood Hills home. Ed denied the allegations via Twitter, stating: "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape."

The 30-year-old actor recently deleted statements he has posted on social media denying sexual assault allegations made against him amid the District Attorney's investigation into the claims.

Two women, actress Aurelie Wynn and former executive assistant Rachel Eck, came forward with rape allegations shortly after Cohen, while another woman recently filed suit against Westwick, claiming she was held hostage as a sex slave for two days at his house.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office recently revealed they are looking over the police evidence collected in Cohen's case, which was submitted on 20 March (18), according to Variety.com.

Westwick has yet to comment on the latest development in his legal nightmare, but sources tell Us Weekly he has hired a high-profile female criminal lawyer to represent him.

The drama cost Westwick his role in three-part BBC series Ordeal By Innocence, which was yanked from the U.K. Christmas schedule in November. The show has since been reshot and Ed has been replaced by Christian Cooke.