Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reuniting for new Netflix comedy

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly reteaming with Adam Sandler to star in his new comedy Murder Mystery.

The pair will portray husband and wife in the forthcoming Netflix movie, about a couple which becomes prime suspects in the murder of an elderly billionaire while on vacation in Europe, according to Variety.com.

The former Friends star previously enjoyed box office success with Sandler in 2011's Just Go with It, in which the actor played a plastic surgeon who ropes in his assistant, portrayed by Aniston, to pose as his soon-to-be ex-wife.

The romantic comedy banked $215 million (£153 million) worldwide on a budget of $80 million (£57 million).

Murder Mystery will be written by James Vanderbilt and directed by Workaholics co-creator Kyle Newacheck. The project marks Sandler's sixth film for the online streaming service, with which he has a multi-picture production deal.

His previous Netflix endeavours include The Ridiculous Six, The Do-Over, and Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), which received top reviews last year (17).

Meanwhile, Sandler is working on reuniting with another leading lady onscreen - Drew Barrymore.

The Charlie's Angels actress revealed she and her old pal have been exchanging ideas for another collaboration via text message for some time.

"Adam and I text all the time about our next thing...," she shared during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night (28Mar18). "Like, literally, the last thing I suggested to him was like, 'On Golden Pond?' I'd just watched it on a Korean flight home."

On Golden Pond is a 1981 drama starring Katharine Hepburn and Henry Fonda as an ageing couple which spend its summers in a New England vacation home by the idyllic Golden Pond.

Adam and Drew previously co-starred in 1998's The Wedding Singer, 2004's 50 First Dates, and 2014's Blended.