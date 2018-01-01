Rosamund Pike prefers to 'disappear' into her characters

Rosamund Pike prefers to hide behind her characters onscreen.

The British actress gained fame after winning an Oscar nomination for her starring role in 2014's Gone Girl, but has shied away from flashier, blockbuster roles in favour of more independent fare.

She is currently enjoying a run of playing real-life people, from Ruth Williams Khama in A United Kingdom to the title role in upcoming Marie Curie biopic Radioactive, and Rosamund admits she enjoys “hiding in plain sight”.

"I'm the kind of actor who's more interested in disappearing than putting myself out there all the time," she told Britain's Total Film magazine. "I suppose the bona fide movie stars (are different), someone like Tom Cruise, who knows their brand very well and puts that energy out there again and again in a very brilliant way. I'm much more interested in disappearing and hiding in plain sight."

She reveals that since her nomination the "floodgates are wide open" and she's been offered roles that are better than ever. She's therefore ended up working on back-to-back films, which have included western Hostiles, in which she plays a mother who loses her family in a Comanche Indian attack.

When it came to shooting the film, Rosamund, 39, admitted she disappeared into the character so much that she found the process quite traumatic.

"I had to live in a very, very dark place for a while," she said. "It felt real. When I re-watch that, I feel it was something I lived rather than something I acted in."

Her other upcoming roles include A Private War, in which she plays American war journalist Marie Colvin, and Entebbe, in which she plays Brigitte Kulhmann, a German-born terrorist who hijacked a plane from Tel Aviv to Paris in 1976.

However, she isn't just after dark roles, as she revealed to the magazine that she wrote to director Rob Marshall asking to be considered for Mary Poppins Returns, without realising the role had already gone to Emily Blunt.

"(I said), 'Just so you know, I would really love to be Mary Poppins'," she confessed. "It's worth putting your hat in the ring sometimes."