Emily Blunt finds idea of Mary Poppins a 'little creepy'

Emily Blunt finds Mary Poppins' behaviour a "little creepy".

The British actress portrays the famous nanny in the upcoming sequel to the 1964 classic starring Julie Andrews, Mary Poppins Returns.

Set in 1930s London, the plot sees Mary appear out of nowhere and immerse herself in the world of her former charge Michael Banks, as played by Ben Whishaw, now a grownup father-of-three.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night (29Mar18), Emily admitted that she finds her character's bold actions to be a little concerning.

"She's maybe a bit sinister," the star said as host Stephen held up a poster for the movie. "I think she's creepy. But I love doing it, it's just the best. It really was awesome."

While Emily couldn't delve too much into the plot of Mary Poppins Returns, she did talk about her new horror movie, A Quiet Place, which was directed and co-written by her husband John Krasinski.

Though she wasn’t interested in taking on a lead role in the project at first, she changed her mind when she read the full script for the first time and urged John to cast her.

"I'd previously suggested a friend of mine for the film, and then I read his script and I was like, 'You need to fire her now. Like, you need to call her and fire her now’," the 35-year-old laughed.

Emily then explained that her and John's daughters Hazel, four, and Violet, 21 months, wouldn't be allowed to see the scary flick until "they're 50", even though her own father allowed her to watch very inappropriate films when she was aged just nine or 10.

"He was sent off to the video store and would come back with the most inappropriate films. He'd come home with Jaws and Pretty Woman," she laughed.