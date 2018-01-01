Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes emergency open heart surgery - report

Arnold Schwarzenegger is reportedly recovering after undergoing emergency heart surgery on Thursday (29Mar18).

The Terminator star had been booked in to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for a catheter valve replacement, but according to TMZ, he developed complications during the procedure.

Doctors subsequently determined he needed to have emergency open heart surgery, which took several hours to complete.

Schwarzenegger is now said to be in a stable condition.

The 70-year-old actor has yet to comment on the reported operation, but it is not the first time he has gone under the knife for heart surgery - in 1997, he had an aortic valve replaced.

"I've never felt sick or had any symptoms at all, but I knew I'd have to take care of this condition sooner or later," he shared in a statement at the time. "I said to the doctors, 'Let's do it now, while I'm young and healthy.' They agreed this was the way to go."

His publicist also explained the surgery had been an elective procedure to treat a congenital condition "that's existed in his family", but years later, Arnold confessed he had tried to hide the operation from his then-wife Maria Shriver, as she had been pregnant with their son Christopher.

Instead he told Maria he was going on vacation - a cover up his doctor thought was "crazy".

"He said, 'Your wife is pregnant, what do you mean you are not going to tell her?'" Arnold recalled on news show 60 Minutes, back in 2012. "I told him, 'Here is the plan, I am going to have the heart surgery, you do it quietly, no one knows about it, we do it at six in the morning. Four days later, I am out of here and I go to Mexico and I will tell Maria I am down here, a little busy and I am on vacation, when I come back I'll be tanned and no one will know'."

He and Shriver split in 2011 after 25 years of marriage.