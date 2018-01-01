Chrissy Teigen disappointed by Roseanne Barr's 'Nazi salute' tweet

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has criticised actress Roseanne Barr for reportedly giving credence to a right-wing conspiracy theory about a student survivor of the recent Florida school shooting.

The veteran comedienne stirred controversy online on Thursday (29Mar18) after responding to a Twitter user who repeated unfounded claims suggesting teenage activist David Hogg, who survived February's (18) Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting massacre, had made an offensive, pro-Hitler gesture while delivering a speech at the March for Our Lives protest last weekend (24Mar18).

Replying to a message promoting the conspiracy theory, Barr tweeted, "NAZI SALUTE", appearing to support the debunked claims. Hogg, one of the masterminds behind the march for gun control, had actually raised a fist at the demonstration.

The message sparked a backlash online, leading Barr to delete the post - although it had already been picked up by various news outlets.

Teigen was among those disgusted by the tweet, expressing her frustration at Barr and her renewed popularity following the success of her rebooted Roseanne sitcom this week (begs26Mar18).

Clearly annoyed the veteran actress had been given a new platform to spout her controversial views, she wrote, "Argh. Hit show on ABC. we have reached peak normalization."

"I loved that damn show...," she added, referring to its original run in the 1990s.

Chrissy isn't the only person annoyed by Roseanne's revival - her ex-husband Tom Arnold is also appalled.

Citing various political conspiracy theories Barr has touted over the years, such as false claims suggesting former U.S. President Barack Obama was born abroad, and other illegitimate reports about American politician Hillary Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, Arnold tweeted a suggestion for a potential future Roseanne episode on Friday (30Mar18).

"Roseanne Barr should do ep (episode) about the lies & cruelty she & Trump represent," wrote Tom, who ended his four-year marriage to Barr in 1994. "Ice Agents (immigration enforcement agents) pulling pregnant moms from kids, appalling treatment of Transgenders, not just disagree with Hillary she's: Pedophile, Murderer, Obama: Kenyan, Muslim... (sic)".

"Parkland Kids: Nazi's," he continued of the Florida school shooting survivors, before referencing Trump's comments after the violent white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last summer, adding, "Nazi's (sic): Fine people".

Barr has yet to respond to her ex. She reprises her role as the titular Connor family matriarch for Roseanne's TV comeback, portraying a fervent Republican and Trump supporter who agrees to disagree with Democratic members of her family.

An estimated 18.2 million viewers tuned in for the revamped Roseanne premiere on Tuesday, and its success earned the star and real-life Trump voter a call from the President on Wednesday (28Mar18).

The huge response to the Roseanne premiere has also landed the revival another season, with ABC network executives ordering more episodes of the sitcom. Season 11 of Roseanne will be comprised of 13 episodes, instead of the nine instalments in the current run.