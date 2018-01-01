13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford talks critically acclaimed new movie

Rising star Katherine Langford was able to shake off her 13 Reasons Why character during the extended rehearsal period for her new film Love, Simon.

Australian actress Katherine shot to international fame last year (17) after being cast as suicidal student Hannah Baker in Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why, the series based on the best-selling young adult novel by Jay Asher.

Not long after wrapping on season one, the 21-year-old began work on the critically acclaimed Love, Simon, a comedy drama about a closeted gay teen who’s forced to confront his own identity when his secret is threatened.

“I think to a degree,” the actress told W magazine when asked if it was a challenge to get into a different mindset for Love, Simon. “I'm saying this being very young and being very new in my career and having literally only done a handful of projects, but I feel like when you leave a character, and I definitely felt it with Hannah, it takes a little bit of time to shake them off.

“But I think going into Love, Simon, what I think was so helpful and I think monumental in this film was the director, Greg Berlanti. Not only did he have such an incredible, solidified, and truthful vision, but he also allowed us as actors to have a two-week rehearsal period, which really helped.”

The film co-stars Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel, with Jurassic World’s Nick Robinson playing the title role.

Like 13 Reasons Why, Love, Simon is based on a best selling book, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, with author Becky Albertalli also penning a follow-up based on Katherine’s character Leah coming out as bisexual.

Asked if she’d sign on to the sequel Katherine replied: “I mean, it's always a discussion of who would make it, but if the script was good and the filmmaker had a great vision, then I would be totally down. I'm always down to tell a good story.”