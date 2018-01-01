John Krasinski took inspiration from classic horrors for A Quiet Place

John Krasinski took inspiration from classic horrors such as Jaws and Alien when directing A Quiet Place - because he's too scared to watch modern ones.

The Office actor makes his first foray into horror with his third directorial effort, in which he stars alongside real-life wife Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as a family of four who must live in silence to survive while hiding from creatures which hunt by sound.

John is a self-proclaimed "scaredy cat" who can't watch horror films, so he wanted to make A Quiet Place a slow-burning character-driven thriller along the lines of Jaws.

"I was trying to make a more classic version of a genre movie or a thriller," he told SciFiNow magazine. "Because I hadn't seen many of the modern really scary movies I went back to Jaws and Alien and all the (Alfred) Hitchcock stuff, and a lot more character-driven so I was in interested in that.

"It'll definitely scare you but it'll scare you for the right reasons rather people's faces getting ripped off!"

The 38-year-old never thought he would work in the horror genre, but he couldn't resist when he got the pitch from executives at Platinum Dunes, who make The Purge and Ouija films, because they presented him with "one of the best one-liners I'd ever heard".

John believes being too afraid to watch scary films made him a good horror director because he had a decent idea of what scares the average viewer.

"These producers at Platinum Dunes have produced a bunch of horror films before so they were sort of barometer for what's scary," he explained. "But the good news is as someone who doesn't see a lot of horror movies and gets scared easily, I have to say I was my own good barometer too!

"Because when we were designing shots and even when you saw a storyboard or something, you'd say, 'I don't know, that might scare the c**p out of people.’”

A Quiet Place hits cinemas from 4 April (18).