Edie Falco hopes Louis C.K. 'gets second chance'

Edie Falco wants Hollywood to give Louis C.K. a second chance.

Back in November (17), five women accused the funnyman of inappropriate behaviour, including masturbating in front of them. Louis admitted that the claims were true, and said he regretted his actions.

Edie starred in the comedian’s film I Love You, Daddy, and she, along with the rest of the cast including Chloe Grace Moretz, Rose Byrne, John Malkovich and Helen Hunt, stopped promoting the movie last year after the release was scrapped in light of the allegations.

But the 54-year-old has now told Vulture that she thinks he deserves a second chance.

“He’s someone who admitted that he did what he was accused of doing and admitted that it wasn’t right,” she said. “If I was not given another chance a couple of times, there is no way we’d be having this interview right now.

"People who are committed to becoming aware of what they’ve done and changing, they can be our strongest proponents in an issue like this.”

She also said that she doesn’t see disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by more than 60 women of sexual misconduct but denies all allegations of non-consensual sex, getting another chance in show business.

In a lengthy statement released in November, Louis said he would retreat from the spotlight in an effort to address his behaviour.

"The hardest regret to live with is what you’ve done to hurt someone else. And I can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them... I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen," he said.