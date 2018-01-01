Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda's kids fell in 'baby love' on set of Mary Poppins revival

Actress Emily Blunt's daughter Hazel shared a "slobbery toddler kiss" with Lin-Manuel Miranda's son while the co-stars filmed Mary Poppins Returns.

The British beauty takes on the titular magical nanny role, first played by Julie Andrews, in the revival of the 1964 Disney classic, opposite Lin-Manuel, who portrays Dick Van Dyke's classic chimney sweep character Jack in the forthcoming film, and the castmates brought their kids with them to the set in London.

While shooting the enchanting picture, Emily was amused to witness true love emerging behind-the-scenes between her four-year-old daughter Hazel and Miranda's three-year-old son Sebastian.

"There was actually quite a sort of passionate kiss on set between them at one point," she laughs to USA Today. "Quite an open-mouthed, slobbery toddler kiss."

Emily admits Sebastian seemed to fancy Hazel a little more than she did him, but the love was pretty much requited.

"I think Hazel felt older and therefore superior," she recalls with a smile. "Sebastian is the sweetest boy; he's so cute. So yes, there was a bit of baby love going on."

The 35-year-old, who shares two children with her actor husband John Krasinski, isn't sure she will win Hazel's heart when her version of the film is released, revealing the little girl has a soft spot for the 1960s classic.

"Hazel is a big fan of the original film, so she'll probably reject my version of it," Emily says, "but I think it's also a strange thing for your own kids to see you on film. Especially at Hazel's age, because she's only four, so I think she finds it disconcerting to see John and I on screen. I hope she likes it."

However, Mary Poppins Returns has certainly stolen Emily's heart, with the actress admitting she was filled with uncontrollable joy while viewing a full screening of her new movie.

"I rather embarrassingly sort of scream-cried through it, because it was so incredibly moving," she shares. "I think (director) Rob Marshall is a genius. It's absolutely beautiful."

Mary Poppins Returns hits U.S. theatres on Christmas Day (25Dec18).