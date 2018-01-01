I Kill Giants director is confident movie will resonate with young girls

I Kill Giants director Anders Walter is certain the film will inspire young girls.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker has teamed with screenwriter Joe Kelly on the big screen adaptation of Kelly and Ken Niimura's graphic novel of the same name.

Teen actress Madison Wolfe takes on the part of Barbara Thorson, a young misfit who escapes her real life by engaging in a fantasy world of magic and monsters, and Walter is sure the narrative will resonate with a particular demographic.

"I do hope that girls will feel a little bit empowered by watching someone like Barbara find her own way and not have to act like everybody else," he told Total Film magazine.

Wolfe was cast in the central role after producers conducted a search of more than 500 actors. And the director feels confident that the actress' portrayal honours the original character in the book.

"You want to stay truthful to the soul and the atmosphere of the book. We did that when it came to the way we portrayed Barbara. We never made her less sassy or more cute. We kept her intact," shared Walter.

In addition to Madison, the cast features Imogen Poots, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Ehle and Ciara O'Callaghan. The project also marks Walter's feature film debut and though it has been in the works for over three years, the director was determined to get it made in spite of some setbacks from studio bosses in the early stages.

"We had fantastic meetings but people were so afraid of touch a film like this... I had an emotional connection with the character. The emotional impact of the story is so universal," he added.