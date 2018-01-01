Eddie Redmayne gives reading at Stephen Hawking's funeral

Eddie Redmayne gave an emotional reading at the funeral of physicist and author Stephen Hawking on Saturday (31Mar18).

The actor won an Oscar for his portrayal of the professor in the 2014 biopic The Theory of Everything, and Redmayne's co-star Felicity Jones, who played Hawking’s first wife Jane, also attended the funeral at Great St. Mary's Church in Cambridge, England, on Saturday (31Mar18).

Redmayne, who recently welcomed his second child with wife Hannah Bagshawe, gave a reading from Ecclesiastes, one of 24 books of the Hebrew Bible.

The biblical text ended with the lines: "I have seen the business that God has given to the sons of men to be busy with. He has made everything beautiful in its time; also he has put eternity into man's mind."

Around 500 guests attended the private service, with model Lily Cole, Queen guitarist Brian May and comedian Dara O Briain, who made a documentary about the physicist, among the mourners.

The great brain behind the bestseller A Brief History of Time died at home in Cambridge, England on 14 March.

In a heartfelt statement, Redmayne expressed his adoration for the legendary scientist.

"We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet," he said. "My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family."

Redmayne had a close friendship with the professor after playing him in The Theory of Everything. He previously told Entertainment Tonight that he managed to embarrass himself by telling Hawking he was the star sign Capricorn.

"He spent 10 minutes typing something out, and said, 'I'm an astronomer not an astrologer,'" the actor cringed.