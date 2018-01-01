Mandy Moore reaches summit of Mount Kilimanjaro

Mandy Moore has achieved a bucket list goal by reaching the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

The This Is Us star tackled the dormant African volcano in Tanzania with her fiance Taylor Goldsmith and a group of their closest friends in a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

"I have dreamed the dream of climbing Mt Kilimanjaro since the age of 18," Moore wrote on Instagram alongside slideshow of snaps from the incredible trip.

"Thanks to @eddiebauer (outerwear label), my partner in this adventure, this past week saw #1 on my bucket list come to fruition and I lived out one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences of my life with a few of my best friends," she added.

"There was no reception on the mountain so I’m going to dole out some pics of our trip over the next few days. Stay tuned-it’s worth it! #liveyouradventure #ebcontributer #whyihike."

Moore also shared a handful of pictures and videos on her Instagram Stories of the experience, and in one of her clips, she told her followers the group encountered several baboons a mere five minutes into their trek.

It's not known what day she reached the top of the mountain, but she arrived in Tanzania last week (beg19Mar18). And last Friday, the group began their epic adventure.

"And we’re off. #CountdowntoKili has arrived. I’ve been dreaming of seeing her and doing this since I was 18. Couldn’t be more grateful for this crew and everything this experience is bound to be. Let’s do this!" she wrote alongside a photo of the group at the bottom of Kilimanjaro.