Ryan Reynolds jokes about marriage problems with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds poked fun at reports his marriage to Blake Lively was in trouble after it was claimed they were on the rocks.

The 41-year-old shared an article from the International Business Times India that alleged that he and wife Blake were struggling to spend "quality time" together.

“I wish,” Reynolds wrote. “I could use a little ‘me time.’"

The couple met while filming the superhero movie Green Lantern in 2010, although didn't start dating until a year later. They wed in a private ceremony at the Boone Hall Plantation in South Carolina in 2012, and welcomed daughter James in December 2014, and then Ines two years later.

The couple recently walked the red carpet together at the New York City premiere of Final Portrait, their first since public appearance the October screening of Lively’s movie All I See is You.

Reynolds and Lively are well known for teasing each other on social media, and have a tradition of cropping each other out of photos in birthday posts.

However, the Canadian actor took his banter one step further by subtly referencing Lively's movie The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants in the trailer for his upcoming Deadpool sequel.

"Doing the right thing is messy, but if you want to fight for what's right, sometimes you have to fight dirty, and that is why Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants is straight-up pornography," his antihero character says.

Deadpool 2 hits theatres in May (18).