Khloe Kardashian excited for post-pregnancy gym return

Khloe Kardashian "cannot wait" to get back to the gym after giving birth.

The 33-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson this month (Apr18), a baby girl, and although she's managed to keep up her workouts for most of her pregnancy, she's had to limit her exercise as she's gotten closer to her due date.

"Random thoughts but I can NOT WAIT to f**k up the gym when it’s time lol (laugh out loud),” Khloe posted on Twitter. “BEAST MODE is dying to return!!”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted that returning to the gym post-pregnancy “won’t be easy,” but revealed she was excited for the challenge.

Khloe, who recently released a new maternity range for her Good American fashion line, also replied to a fan on the social media site who suggested that season three of her Revenge Body series could be dedicated to mothers trying to lose the baby weight.

“Random, but Season 3 of Revenge Body MOMS edition would be Cool! Just a thought LOL” the social media user wrote.

“Very cool!!!!” Khloe replied.

The reality star is reportedly now waiting out the last few weeks of her pregnancy in Cleveland, where Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan is based and the couple have a home, according to Us Weekly.

Khloe previously revealed her intention to have her daughter in the Ohio city on an episode of the family reality show.

“We’re having the baby in Cleveland,” she told her sister Kim Kardashian, before adding: "My doctor, she’s flying to Cleveland to deliver the baby."

The mother-to-be recently celebrated her baby shower with a star-studded gathering inside the Grand Ballroom of The Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles last month.