Kevin Smith jokes heart attack was 'best thing that ever happened'

Kevin Smith joked his near-fatal heart attack was the "best thing that ever happened" to his health.

The 47-year-old filmmaker fell ill after one of his stand-up shows in February, and revealed to fans he’d suffered a massive heart attack and had to be hospitalised for emergency surgery.

Since the terrifying health scare, Smith has lost a massive amount of weight, and credits the heart attack with his new healthy mindset.

"Down 26 pounds today! Started March 8th and now 4 weeks later, I’ve lost a small child worth of weight! Doc told me to lose 50 pounds and I’m now over halfway to that goal!" he wrote on Twitter. "Ironically, this heart attack was the best thing that ever happened to my health!"

He shared a snap of himself showing his noticeable weight loss on Twitter and Instagram, where he added that he’s been following the diet programme of nutritionist Ray Cronise, who had been recommended to him by Penn Jillette of illusionist duo Penn & Teller.

Smith previously told fans he had been following a strict vegetarian diet, much to the delight of his daughter Harley Quinn.

"My kid is thrilled because she’s a vegan, 'She’s like, 'Welcome home, brother,'" he said on his Hollywood Babble-On podcast recorded earlier this month (Mar18), and explained his decision to eradicate meat "doesn’t come from a personal philosophy, this comes from an 'I have to'".

And the Clerks director even discovered he could fit into the coat he wore as Silent Bob in his 1999 movie Dogma.

"I was hesitant to try it on because I didn’t think I had a Dogma body anymore," he wrote on 13 March while cleaning out his office closet. "The coat still fits! Maybe I’ll wear this vintage bad boy when we finally shoot the sequel to ‘01’s."