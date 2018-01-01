Katie Holmes remembers Dawson's Creek co-stars left out of reunion

Katie Holmes has sweetly remembered the forgotten cast members who were left out of the recent Dawson's Creek reunion.

Katie, James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams, Busy Phillips, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Mary Beth Peil took part in the nostalgic photo shoot for Entertainment Weekly, to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary.

However, Mary-Margaret Humes and John Wesley Shipp, who portrayed James’ alter ego Dawson's parents Gail and Mitch Leery, were absent from the shoot, and Katie took to Instagram to pay tribute to the two actors.

"Mary Margaret and John were such a huge and important part of #dawsonscreek I am so grateful to have worked with them and experience their kindness #creekweek @thereal_marymargarethumes @johnwesleyshippjr," she captioned a shot of them.

Earlier this week, Mary-Margaret told her followers on the social media site how upset she and John were to be excluded from the reunion.

"Okay, so let me get this off my chest as the initial hurt has subsided just a bit... I send an enormous amount of love and shout outs to the thousands of followers messages that both @johnwesleyshippjr and I have read about being left out of @entertainmentweekly ‘s #dawsonscreek 'reunion' photos," she wrote.

"This was their choice... not ours... it was done behind our backs and we both were literally blindsided by it when we woke up yesterday in NYC and LA.... we both did a short telephone interview after the fact but were never told about the reunion.”

The actress has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos of her time on the show in the run up to the 20th anniversary, and was upset she and John had been excluded from celebrating the milestone with their "family".

"For the portion of our (on-screen) family that did appear in these photos... congratulations... you look great and I love you... I only wish I had been given the opportunity to have said it to your faces. Such a shame," she sadly concluded.

John, on the other hand, posted a picture from the Entertainment Weekly spread with him and Mary-Margaret photoshopped in.

"Oh look @thereal_marymargarethumes There we are!" he joked.