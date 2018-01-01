NEWS Lena Waithe eager to make Mary Tyler Moore biopic Newsdesk Share with :







Actress/screenwriter Lena Waithe is eager to make a biopic about late TV star Mary Tyler Moore.



The Ready Player One star has found success with TV shows including Master of None and The Chi, but she is hoping to expand her resume on the big screen by developing a biopic about The Mary Tyler Moore Show actress.



Waithe knows the Moore project is not exactly what people would expect from "a black lesbian from the south side of Chicago", but she has always had a huge interest in the actress.



"I read her autobiography more times than I can count," she tells The Hollywood Reporter, "because I was obsessed with The Mary Tyler Moore Show. I was like, 'Who is this woman? Who is this person that everybody is wanting to be, that everybody was so happy when she came on screen? Who was this woman who went from being Dick Van Dyke's wife (on The Dick Van Dyke Show) to the first woman to wear pants on prime time television? The first real single girl that wasn't focused on finding a man on prime time TV'.



"She was a feminist in every sense of the word, but she was also a functioning alcoholic. She was also extremely private... I feel like, I want to tell her story. That is what I want to do, I'm only concerned with doing what I want to do. I don't want to follow a certain path. I just want to just make dope s**t."



The 33-year-old admits she is not sure how she will bring her dream project to the screen, but she wants to continue to work on TV shows and movies that "surprise people."



"I really want to... find a dope actress to come in and play her and figure it out," she adds. "That's the thing that's on my radar that I want to figure out... I think the reason that people sometimes tend to be so fascinated about me is they're always surprised by the things that come out of my mouth. I'm going to keep surprising people."

