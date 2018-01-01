Ready Player One tops North American box office

Ready Player One has shot to the top of the North American box office in its opening weekend.

Steven Spielberg's movie has earned $53 million (GBP37.8 million) over the Easter holiday weekend (30Mar18 - 01Apr18) to take the top spot.

The sci-fi action film, which is based on Ernest Cline's 2011 novel of the same name, is set in the near-future, when people spend most of their time in an virtual space called the OASIS to avoid the miseries of life. It follows the story of Wade Watts, as played by Tye Sheridan, and also features Black Panther's Letitia Wright, Olivia Cooke, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg, and Mark Rylance.

Last month (Mar18), Spielberg revealed Ready Player One is the third most challenging film he's made.

"It's the third most difficult I've made after Jaws and Saving Private Ryan," he told Empire magazine. "I think there is a distinction between a physical challenge, which was both Jaws and Saving Private Ryan, and another kind of challenge, which is trying to do something technologically new that has never been done before... I had to learn how to film like this while I was making a film like this. And that means a lot of trial and error."

Meanwhile, Tyler Perry's Acrimony, which stars Taraji P. Henson, comes in second with $17 million (GBP12.1 million), while blockbuster film Black Panther takes the third spot with $11 million (GBP7.8 million). The superhero film, which stars Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o, has crossed the $650 million (GBP463.9 million) mark at the North American box office and is now the fifth highest-grossing release ever in the U.S. This week it will reportedly pass Jurassic World and Titanic, which earned $659 million (GBP470.3 million), to become the third-highest release in the U.S.

I Can Only Imagine and Pacific Rim: Uprising round out the new top five with $10.5 million (GBP7.5 million) and $9.2 million (GBP6.5 million), respectively.