Emily Blunt turned down Edge of Tomorrow sequel for Mary Poppins

Emily Blunt had to turn down a sequel to her 2014 movie Edge of Tomorrow to star in Mary Poppins Returns.

The 35-year-old actress revealed a follow-up to the sci-fi movie was in the works, and that her co-star Tom Cruise personally asked her to reprise her role as Special Forces soldier Rita Vrataski.

However, she had to turn down the Hollywood superstar's request as she was heading off to shoot the Disney reboot, alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“It’s a lot for all the stars to align for everyone to be free at the same time and available to do it at the same time,” Blunt told IndieWire. “They asked me to do (it) two months before I started Mary Poppins. Tom was like, ‘Can you go this autumn?’ and I was like, ‘No, I can’t go, I’m playing Mary Poppins for like a year, dude! I can’t do Edge of Tomorrow.'”

After shooting Mary Poppins Returns, the mother-of-two went off to film horror movie A Quiet Place with her husband, John Krasinski, while Cruise filmed another Mission: Impossible instalment.

Blunt, however, is hoping she'll be able to make time in her schedule to star in Edge of Tomorrow 2.

“(Director) Doug Liman has got an awesome idea and he’s excited and they just need to write it,” she said. “There has been a script, but now I gather there’s another one in the works."

Blunt recently revealed that she had banned her daughters Hazel, four, and Violet, 21 months, from watching her new scary movie until "they're 50".

And despite Krasinski writing and directing the project, she confessed she wasn't keen to take on the role at first.

"I'd previously suggested a friend of mine for the film, and then I read his script and I was like, 'You need to fire her now. Like, you need to call her and fire her now’," she laughed.