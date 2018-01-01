NEWS Blac Chyna involved in altercation at Six Flags theme park Newsdesk Share with :







Blac Chyna was caught on camera getting involved in an altercation at a Six Flags amusement park on Sunday (01Apr18).



The reality TV star was enjoying a day out at Six Flags Magic Mountain outside of Los Angeles with her son King Cairo, five, daughter Dream, 16 months, and her boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, 18, when she got involved in a heated argument which turned physical.



Video footage posted on social media by bystanders show the 29-year-old, wearing a white bodysuit, taking off her pink jacket and readying for a fight, grabbing a pink and purple children's push-along car, which serves as a stroller, and gearing up to swing it at somebody while her boyfriend and security guard intervene and stop her. The person recording the clip can be heard saying, "That's Blac Chyna!"



A second video shows Chyna pacing back and forth while her team are standing between her and the other person, and she goes to start a fight again, grabbing the stroller and running with it at the person, who can't be seen on camera, but she is stopped by a female friend, who grabs her while Almighty Jay holds onto the stroller.



After the news broke, Chyna took to social media to explain that someone had tried to touch one of her children.



"Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it's a whole other story," she wrote in the note. "I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams mommy."



It is not clear where her children were during the altercation as they do not appear in the videos.

