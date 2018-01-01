NEWS Chrissy Teigen live-tweets John Legend's Jesus Christ Superstar Live performance Newsdesk Share with :







Chrissy Teigen showed her support for husband John Legend by live-tweeting throughout his appearance in Jesus Christ Superstar Live on Sunday (01Apr18).



John and co-star Sara Bareilles were the stars of NBC's live broadcast of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's hit musical, which made its Broadway debut in 1971.



The pregnant model, who is renowned for her lively Twitter feed, ensured she and her followers were kept abreast of the Glory singer's performance as Jesus Christ during the special.



"8 mins til #JesusChristSuperstarLive!! I can’t wait to learn about Jesus and superstars!!!!" the 32-year-old tweeted ahead of the event on Sunday evening.



When Legend first appeared during the show's opening number, Chrissy wrote, "HE HAS RISEN aaaaahahahahhahahahahahahahahh."



Later on she joked, "I have no idea what’s going on I’m assuming these people are bad because coats," and "Oh s**t the lepers that was the rehearsal I brought (daughter) Luna to. That was a mistake."



And she observed that the deep V-neck shirts worn by John and co-star, Hamilton alumni Brandon Victor Dixon, who starred as Judas on the show, gave a hint to their fates.



"I have a feeling whoever has the deepest V will be crucified," Chrissy remarked. She later tweeted, "THE V’S. THEY ARE A’DEEPENING."



As well as keeping up her humorous commentary, Chrissy praised the performance of John's co-star Sara Bareilles, who played Mary Magdalene, tweeting, "Sara’s voice is so pure. She makes singing seem so easy."



Other highlights of the show, which featured a guest appearance from veteran rocker Alice Cooper as King Herod, included John's show-stopping performance of number Gethsemane, which earned the star plenty of praise on social media.



"He won’t say it but I know he was nervous for that song. So good!!" gushed Chrissy on Twitter.

