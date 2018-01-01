NEWS Jessica Biel's birth plan went awry following emergency C-section Newsdesk Share with :







Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's birth plan was derailed after their son Silas had to be delivered via an emergency caesarean section.



The Sinner star and her singer husband put together an "anything but normal" birth plan to ensure their experience becoming first-time parents went as smoothly as possible.



In forthcoming self-help book The Nanny Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood, Jessica reveals they prepared themselves by hiring two midwives and a doula, and lined up "one meditation birthing class, a ton of hippie baby books, and a lovely home in the Hollywood Hills that... (was) turned into a labor training facility... called The Octagon."



However, they had to ditch their careful planning as young Silas, now two, had to be delivered via an emergency C-section, leaving the couple "exhausted, disillusioned, and totally in shock" following his birth.



The stars soon faced another struggle after returning home from the hospital, as Biel tried her best to bring their boy into a "serene, natural" environment, but that quickly changed, too.



"I was obsessed with everything organic, toxin-free, natural, and homeopathic for our kid, who came into this world in an operating room through an incision," she shares. "I was a dictator, making myself and my husband insane!"



Jessica's remarks about first-time motherhood come weeks after the actress admitted the couple's road to parenthood was a rocky one.



"We all know how to have a family, but it's not as easy as we think it is anymore," the 36-year-old explained on breakfast show Good Morning America in February (18). "Sometimes it takes a long time to become pregnant, and that's what I was surprised about with myself and my own knowledge or misinformation about my own body."

