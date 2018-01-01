NEWS Bella Hadid fires back at mean-spirited troll Newsdesk Share with :







Model Bella Hadid has fired back at an online troll who took aim at her looks and personality over the weekend.



The Victoria's Secret star, who is reportedly back in the arms of her ex The Weeknd, was appalled when the Instagram user accused her of lacking personality and natural looks, suggesting she and fellow young model Kendall Jenner look identical.



"2 fake b**ches sitting in a tree, first comes the nose job, then come the lips, oh and don’t forget the built in cheeks lmao y’all trippin’ fam, money can get you a new face but not a nicer personality which these two girls need," the troll wrote.



Angry Bella responded: "I wish you would know either of our personalities. And not only that, I wish you would only grasp a heart of your own. Blessings to you sweetheart. Jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with."



The troll deleted his or her initial comment only to add: "@ballahadid it’s all gone girl, but seriously this whole thing has taught me a lot."



Meanwhile, Bella's sister Gigi recently took to Twitter to announce she’ll no longer comment on her appearance.



"I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesnt suit ur 'beauty' expectation, shouldnt have to," she wrote. "Not to judge others, but drugs are not my thing, stop putting me in that box just because u dont understand the way my body has matured."



She added: "Please, as social media users & human beings in general, learn to have more empathy for others and know that you never really know the whole story. Use your energy to lift those that you admire rather than be cruel to those u don't."

