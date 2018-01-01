Jessie James Decker welcomes baby number three

Country star Jessie James Decker has given birth to her third child.

The singer and her husband, American footballer Eric Decker, welcomed a son on Saturday (31Mar18), and the new mum introduced fans to the newborn in an Instagram post on Monday (02Apr18).

"Forrest Bradley Decker born March 31st weighing 9lbs (pounds). We are so in love," she captioned a sweet photo of the tot lying on her chest shortly after his arrival.

Little Forrest joins big sister Vivianne, four, and Eric, Jr., two.

Jessie announced the news of her third pregnancy via social media in October (17), but by February (18), she was eagerly counting down to the child's birth.

"Working on week 33! Sleeping is now not possible. Can’t get comfortable at all," she told fans via Instagram as she showed off her big baby bump. "He feels so low that I spend all night getting up to pee or to move from side to side. He also hiccups the strongest out of my 3 (kids) and all night long."

Jessie previously insisted her family would be complete after her third child, so despite her discomfort, she was doing her best to stay positive and be thankful for the blessing of her pregnancy.

"Even though it’s been tough have to stop and realize this is my last baby and how special it’s been," she continued. "We are SO excited to meet him..."

The singer continued to document her pregnancy progress online until the weekend, hinting she was prepared to go into labour at any minute.

"The last one... wish me luck," she captioned her final baby bump photo on Friday (30Mar18).