John Cena served as inspirational speaker on Blockers set

Wrestler and actor John Cena constantly provided his co-stars in new comedy Blockers with motivational speeches to inspire them to create "something great".

The Trainwreck star joins Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz in the movie, portraying three over-protective parents on a mission to prevent their daughters from fulfilling their plan to lose their virginity on prom night.

Supernatural actress Kathryn Newton plays one of the girls, alongside relative newcomers Geraldine Viswanathan and Gideon Adlon, and on Monday (02Apr18), John shared a sweet video message to the ladies as they all appeared for a group interview on breakfast show Today, which he co-hosted last week.

"The Today show wanted me, John Cena, to send you a wacky message," he began the clip. "I can't do that, because Leslie, you already know how incredible it was to work with you and to share the screen in such funny moments, and just be a part of something really special."

"And to the girls: to Geraldine, to Gideon, and to Katherine, I've told you that I really think you are the stars of this film, because your performance is absolutely unbelievable," he continued. "The subject matter is difficult, and I think all of you knocked it out of the park. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of something so special..."

The surprise footage had the women gushing in admiration, but Kathryn insisted words of inspiration are what they've come to expect from the gentle giant.

"He's amazing...," she smiled. "He gave a speech at dinner one time, and he was like, 'We all come from different walks of life; some of you it's your first film, some of you it's your last, and we're all going to do something great.' He's just the best."