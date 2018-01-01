John Krasinski: 'A Quiet Place is a love letter to my kids'

Actor and director John Krasinski made his new supernatural thriller A Quiet Place as a "love letter" to his two children.

The former The Office funnyman and his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, star as protective parents who have to live in silence with their two kids in order to hide from monsters which hunt by sound.

Krasinski also co-wrote and directed the project, from an initial idea by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, but admits it took a little convincing for him to agree to take on a leading role, because he is not a fan of scary movies.

"I was a scaredy cat," he confessed on breakfast show Good Morning America. "I remember when they (producers) presented me with the script, they said, 'Would you ever be in this movie, just as an actor at first?'

"I said, 'No, I don't do horror movies. And then they pitched me that one-liner, that a family can't make noise and you have to figure out why and I thought, 'That's a really good one-liner.'"

The timing of the proposal also played a big part in his decision to sign on for the acting gig, because he read the story shortly after Emily had given birth to their second daughter in June, 2016.

"It's funny because, yes, it's very scary and I love people are saying that, but to me this is a movie about family, protecting your family, what would you really do?," John shared, admitting it tugged on his heartstrings as a father who would do anything to save his family.

"To me, this is honestly the most personal movie I've ever made. It sounds crazy watching those clips (from the film) and looking at the poster, but this is a love letter to my kids."

A Quiet Place opens in theatres this week (06Apr18).