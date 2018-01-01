Octavia Spencer to executive produce anti-slavery movie

Actress Octavia Spencer has signed on to executive produce anti-slavery movie Mumbet.

Written by Stephen Glantz and directed by Alethea Root, the film will be based on Jana Laiz and Ann-Elizabeth Barnes' book A Free Woman on God's Earth and will centre on Elizabeth Freeman, aka Mumbet, who helped to end slavery in Massachusetts by becoming the first enslaved African American to file and win a freedom suit in 1781 after hearing the words "all men are created free and equal" in the state constitution.

"I'm extremely proud to be a part of helping to tell such an important story," Spencer says. "It's time for everyone to know about Elizabeth 'Mumbet' Freeman."

"This is a woman who risked her life to speak truth to injustice," Root adds. "The power of truth is paramount and the time is ripe for the world to be inspired and moved by Mumbet's story."

Casting has yet to be announced and it is unclear if Spencer will make an appearance in the movie, but filming is slated to take place The Berkshires of Massachusetts, according to Variety.

"It's hard to beat the architectural history and scenery we have here, and having the support of the state enables us to film in the very locations this historic event occurred," state representative William Pignatelli, who helped extend tax incentives for filming, says.

House of Cards actress Jayne Atkinson and Glantz will also executive produce the project alongside Octavia and others.

This isn't the first executive producer role for Spencer - she has also worked on Small Town Crime and Fruitvale Station.