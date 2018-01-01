Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to social media after emergency heart operation

Arnold Schwarzenegger has returned to social media to thank the medics who helped him during his emergency open heart surgery on Thursday (29Mar18).

The Terminator actor was undergoing a planned catheter valve replacement at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles when he suffered complications during the procedure, and doctors subsequently determined he needed to have emergency open heart surgery.

Arnold's spokesman, Daniel Ketchell, assured fans the 70-year-old was recovering well, and the actor seemed in good spirits when he returned to Twitter on Monday (02Apr18) and declared "I'm back", a nod to his Terminator catchphrase.

"It’s true: I’m back! I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one - but guess what? I woke up, and that’s something to be thankful for," he tweeted. "Thank you to the doctors & nurses. And I’m truly filled with gratitude for all of the kind messages."

Daniel told the actor's fans on Twitter on Friday that he said those words as soon as he woke up from the surgery.

"Update: @Schwarzenegger is awake and his first words were actually 'I'm back', so he is in good spirits," he wrote.

The spokesman also explained the former Governor of California's procedure was related to a previous operation he had undergone 21 years ago.

"Yesterday, Governor Schwarzenegger underwent a planned procedure at Cedars-Sinai to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997," he wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"That 1997 replacement valve was never meant to be permanent, and has outlived its life expectancy, so he chose to replace it yesterday through a less-invasive catheter valve replacement. During that procedure, an open-heart surgery team was prepared, as they frequently are in these circumstances, in case the catheter procedure was unable to be performed."

The valve was successfully replaced.