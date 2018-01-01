NEWS Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan split Newsdesk Share with :







Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are splitting after almost nine years of marriage.



The couple released a joint statement announcing the sad news on Monday (02Apr18).



It read: "Hey world! So... We have something we would like to share. First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for.



"We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into 'alternative facts', so we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.



"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.



"We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone."



The stars, both 37, have one child together four-year-old daughter Everly.



They met on the set of 2006 movie Step Up and tied the knot in 2009.



Jenna recently opened up about married life with Channing, telling Health magazine that their relationship was not always perfect.



"When people say, 'You guys have such a perfect life', I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect,” she said. “I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa."

