NEWS Viola Davis victim of attempted burglary Newsdesk Share with :







Viola Davis' home has allegedly been targeted by a group of burglars.



The How to Get Away with Murder actress and her husband Julius Tennon were reportedly fast asleep in their bedroom on the second floor when they were woken up by the sound of glass breaking, according to TMZ.com.



The burglars had apparently used a ladder to climb up to the second floor, jumped onto the balcony that adjoined the master bedroom and shattered the glass from a door in their room.



Viola and Julius then switched on their lights and the burglars immediately fled the scene and were long gone by the time police officers responded to the call. Investigators reportedly have a lead because three men wearing hoodies and gloves were caught on surveillance footage.



It isn't clear when the incident took place, but the Oscar-winning actress bought a home in Toluca Lake, California for $5.7 million (£4 million) in September 2016. The property has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a wine closet, and is almost double the size of the Granada Hills property she offloaded in March 2017.



The house is located in the San Fernando Valley, where a string of burglary cases have taken place of late. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department are currently investigating 23 celebrity burglary cases, and 19 of them occurred in the Valley. Cops believe the break-ins are random and the burglars are not specifically targeting celebrities, with recent victims including Mariah Carey and Jason Derulo.



Viola, 52, spent the Easter holiday weekend in Las Vegas. She shared pictures of her posing inside the Bellagio hotel and with the cast of Cirque du Soleil's show O.

