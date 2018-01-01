Cardi B to become Jimmy Fallon's first Tonight Show co-host

Rapper Cardi B is preparing to make TV history as the first ever co-host on America's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker will take over the late night show on Monday (09Apr18) as she promotes her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which is released on Friday (06Apr18).

Cardi will be interviewed on the show and serve as the night's musical entertainment, while she will also sit in with comedian Jimmy Fallon as he chats with other to-be-announced guests in the hour-long episode.

The hip-hop sensation, 25, is no stranger to The Tonight Show audiences - she has already visited the New York set twice, first in September (17) to perform the track No Limit with fellow rapper G-Eazy, and most recently for a hilarious interview in December (17), when she had Jimmy giggling throughout.

During the segment, Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, revealed it was her sister Hennessy who inspired her to come up with an alcohol-themed stage name, while she also touched on her recent engagement to Migos rapper Offset, and explained why she had no plans to give out Christmas presents to her adult relatives.

"You wanna know something? Everybody that I know got kids and that's just a lot of kids," she laughed. "And I got God kids out of nowhere - once you start making money, everybody want you to be their kids' godmother (sic)!"

Cardi's Fallon takeover will air two days after she makes her musical debut on comedy show Saturday Night Live this weekend (07Mar18), which will be hosted by Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.