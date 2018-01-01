Kaley Cuoco: 'My ex-husband ruined the idea of marriage for me'

Kaley Cuoco's ex-husband wrecked her marriage dream by quickly becoming a different guy after the pair wed in 2013.

The Big Bang Theory star tied the knot with tennis player Ryan Sweeting after just a few months of dating, but the marriage didn't last and the former couple parted ways two years later before divorcing in 2016.

Kaley is now engaged to equestrian Karl Cook, but admits she initially wasn't keen to wed again following the breakdown of her first marriage.

"I honestly thought I wouldn't get married again," she tells Cosmopolitan magazine. "My ex ruined that word for me.

"I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn't my fault - that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive. I knew I just had to be patient... I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl."

In 2016, Kaley opened up about fears she would never find love again after her divorce, revealing her friends and family helped her get through the heartbreak.

"I think even when I went through my big break-up - even my friends that know me so well - I might have said things like, 'I'm never going to love again. I'm never going to get married again'. You say these things," she told U.S. chat show The Talk. "But the people that know you best, they know my heart and that's just not me."

"We all go through these things, but a lot of people don't see everyone's personal life played out... I'm just glad that I got through it," she added. "I couldn't be happier. It's like I saw the light somehow."