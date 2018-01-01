NEWS Colin Farrell checks into rehab to stay sober Newsdesk Share with :







Colin Farrell has reportedly checked into an Arizona rehabilitation clinic to seek help in his battle with sobriety.



A source tells DailyMail.com the Irish star has checked into the Meadows centre in Wickenburg, where stars like Tiger Woods, Elle Macpherson, Selena Gomez, and most recently Kevin Spacey have sought treatment and help.



The 41-year-old Miami Vice star battled addiction issues for years before checking into rehab in 2005, and he has been sober ever since, but the insider tells the outlet Colin checked into The Meadows last week (ends30Mar18) after becoming overwhelmed with work and deciding to seek professional help before he went to a "bad place".



"He's had 12 years of sobriety (and) he was overwhelmed for the past year and the urges started to come back with being so busy at work and he felt, eventually, out of control and thought maybe he should get ahead of it before he starts using again," the source explains.



"He decided to pre-emptively check himself in before it went to a bad place. He didn't want to go down that rabbit hole again. He's so hyper aware that he's an addict that he felt that he could very easily start using again."



Another source tells E! News, "He did it to reset his life. He's not using right now at all."



The Meadows clinic offers guests the chance to try horse riding, yoga, Tai chi, acupuncture and meditation, while boasting a fitness center and several relaxation areas.



Last year Farrell appeared on pal Ellen DeGeneres' TV talk show and celebrated 10 years of sobriety, admitting he was "out of control" for much of his early career.

