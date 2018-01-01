All I Wish filmmakers revamped plot for Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone became the star of new romantic comedy All I Wish after convincing producers to revamp the plot so it focused on a middle-aged woman looking for love.

The film originally centred on a young, single woman in her 20s, who was searching for The One while trying to get her life together.

Sharon was initially approached to portray the girl's mother, but she ended up persuading filmmakers to revamp the storyline so it wasn't so cliche.

"(I said), 'Wouldn't it be more interesting if a woman who was turning 50 didn't have her life fully together, didn't know what she wanted to do and be?'," the actress recalled on breakfast show Today.

Writer/director Susan Walter agreed and tweaked her script, casting the Basic Instinct icon in the lead role.

"I think it tells the story more honestly from a woman's perspective," shared Sharon. "(It's) written by a woman, directed by a woman, a lot of women on our crew.

"I just felt like we were telling a story that we've seen before but from a very different point of view."

The actress, 60, was also thrilled to be surrounded by so many females onset, because it made such a change from the shoots she had become used to earlier on in her career.

"I was the only woman on set, where really, maybe the costume designer was the only other woman," she remembered. "Even hair and make-up, when I started working, were all men."

Meanwhile, Sharon took a very hands-on approach to All I Wish, signing on as a co-producer after landing the reworked project. The movie also stars Tony Goldwyn, Famke Janssen, and Ellen Burstyn.