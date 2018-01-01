Claire Foy and Thandie Newton score BAFTA TV nominations

Claire Foy and Thandie Newton will go head-to-head for the Best Actress prize at the 2018 British Academy Television Awards.

Foy was nominated for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix series The Crown, while Newton scored a mention for Line of Duty. They will also compete against Molly Windsor for Three Girls and Sinead Keenan for Little Boy Blue.

Foy and Newton's shows also landed mentions for Best Drama Series alongside The End of the F***ing World and Peaky Blinders.

Tim Pigott-Smith, who passed away in April 2017, landed a posthumous Best Actor nomination for King Charles III, and he goes up against Jack Rowan for Born to Kill, Sean Bean for Broken and Joe Cole for the Hang the DJ episode of Black Mirror.

Big Little Lies, which scored Emmys and Golden Globes over the U.S. awards season, is up for Best International Programme, but faces stiff competition from Feud: Bette and Joan, The Handmaid's Tale and The Vietnam War.

In comedy, Rob Brydon and Toby Jones landed mentions for Best Male Comedy Performance for The Trip to Spain and the Detectorists respectively, against Samson Kayo for Famalam and Asim Chaudhry for People Just Do Nothing. In the female category, Game Night star Sharon Horgan appears for Catastrophe, which is also nominated for Best Scripted Comedy, alongside Daisy May Cooper for This Country, Sian Gibson for Peter Kay's Car Share and Anna Maxwell Martin for Motherland.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway has been in the headlines recently due to co-host Ant McPartlin's recent drink-driving arrest, but that didn't stop the show receiving a nomination for Best Entertainment Programme, alongside Britain's Got Talent, which the duo also host, The Voice U.K. and Michael McIntyre's Big Show.

The competition for Best Soap and Continuing Drama will be between Hollyoaks, Coronation Street, Casualty, and Emmerdale.

The nominations for Must-See Moment, the only public-voted category, have already been announced. It is a competition between Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester performance, Stormzy's surprise appearance on Love Island, the reveal of Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor Who, and scenes from Blue Planet II, Line of Duty and Game of Thrones.

The winners will be announced on 13 May (18) at London's Royal Festival Hall. Sue Perkins will serve as host.